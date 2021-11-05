Russia, Iran Confirm Participation At Dialogue On Afghanistan To Be Hosted By India

Russia, Iran Confirm Participation At Dialogue On Afghanistan To Be Hosted By India

Nov. 5, 2021, 10:44 p.m.

India is hosting the dialogue to discuss the overall security situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban's capture of power in the country

Russia, Iran and almost all central Asian countries have confirmed their participation at a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan to be hosted by India on November 10, official sources said on Friday.

Pakistan’s media comments to not participate in the dialogue is unfortunate but not surprising and it reflected Islamabad’s mindset of viewing Afghanistan as its “protectorate”, they said.

The sources said Pakistan’s comments against India on the matter are an unsuccessful attempt to deflect attention from its “pernicious role” in Afghanistan.

India is hosting the dialogue to discuss the overall security situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s capture of power in the country.

The meeting will be held at the level of the national security advisers of the participating countries. India’s NSA Ajit Doval will chair the dialogue.

Two earlier meetings in this format have been held in Iran in September 2018 and December 2019, the sources said adding the third meeting in India could not be held earlier due to the pandemic.

“There has been an overwhelming response to India’s invitation. Central Asian countries as well as Russia and Iran have confirmed participation. The enthusiastic response is a manifestation of the importance attached to India’s role in regional efforts to promote peace and security in Afghanistan,” said a source.

It is for the first time that all Central Asian countries and not just Afghanistan’s immediate land neighbours are participating in this format, the sources said.

They said invitations for the dialogue have been extended to China and Pakistan too, and formal responses are awaited.

“However, Pakistan has indicated through the media that it will not attend. Pakistan’s decision is unfortunate, but not surprising. It reflects its mindset of viewing Afghanistan as its protectorate,” the source said.

“Pakistan has not attended the previous meetings of this format. Its media comments against India are an unsuccessful attempt to deflect attention from its pernicious role in Afghanistan,” it said.

The sources said the high-level participation in next week’s meeting hosted by India reflects the widespread and growing concern of regional countries about the situation in Afghanistan and their desire to consult and coordinate with each other.

India has an important role to play in this process, they said.

Source: PTI

Agencies

Japan To Ease Entry For Vaccinated Foreigners
Nov 05, 2021
Ex-top Prosecutor To Run For South Korean Presidency
Nov 05, 2021
More Than 40 Countries Have Committed To Shift Away From Coal
Nov 04, 2021
Russian Navy To Get Hypersonic Missiles Next Year
Nov 04, 2021
I Have Seen India's Excellent Goodwill Towards Nepal: PM Deuba
Nov 04, 2021

More on South Asia

Bangladesh’s Buddhist, Christian And Hindus Announces A Hunger Strike As Temple Vandalism Continues By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Six Hindus Killed And Several Temples Destroyed In Bangladesh Violence And Mayhem By Agencies 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Developments In Afghanistan Will Have Very, Very Significant Consequences: Jaishankar By Agencies 1 month ago
Army Enforces A Strict Lockdown In Bangladesh By Agencies 4 months ago
Bangladesh Imposes Strict lockdown: 184 Arrested Violating Covid-19 Restrictions In Dhaka By Agencies 4 months ago
Bangladesh Sends 52 Bangladeshis Returning from Nepal To 14-day Quarantine By Agencies 5 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast For November 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2021
PM Deuba Addresses Program To Mark 1142 Nepal Sambat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2021
Japan To Ease Entry For Vaccinated Foreigners By Agencies Nov 05, 2021
Ex-top Prosecutor To Run For South Korean Presidency By Agencies Nov 05, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 78 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 174 New Cases, 609 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75