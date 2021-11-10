Kathmandu Valley Confirms 184 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 184 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5407 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 184 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 184 cases, Kathmandu districts records 155 cases, Lalitpur 24 and 15 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 387 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 815759.