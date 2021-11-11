COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 301 New Cases, 279 Recoveries And 6 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 301 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 816060.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 9609 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 301 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 16 people were also found infected with the virus in the anti-gen tests carried out in 3044 people..

The Ministry said that there are 7,535 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 525 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 7,010 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 188 are admitted to the ICU and 54 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meantime, 279 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 797,059 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday added six fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,466.