COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 271 New Cases, 369 Recoveries And 5 Deaths

Nov. 19, 2021, 9:39 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 363 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 818578.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7777 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 271 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 25 people were also found infected with the virus in the anti-gen tests carried out in 1195 people..

The Ministry said that there are 7,539 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 479 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 7,060 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 231 are admitted to the ICU and 56 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 369 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 799,545 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday added five COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,494.

