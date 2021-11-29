Minister of Energy Bhusal Paid An Inspection Visit To Tanahu Hydropower Proejct Site

Minister of Energy Bhusal Paid An Inspection Visit to Tanahu Hydro-power Project Site

Nov. 29, 2021, 12:53 p.m.

Minister of Energy, Water Resource and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal directed project officials to complete the construction of Tanahu Hydro-power Project in schedule time without making any delay.

Addressing the officials following the completion of inspection of site visit of Tanahu Hydropower Project, energy minister Bhusal said that the project is highly important for the country to to end the import of electricity.

Minister Bhusal visited the dam sites and the ongoing construction work including underground power house, Tailrace Tunnel and other infrastructures.

Giving direction to the officials and workers, Minister Bhusal said that early completion can help to ease load shedding during the winter as this is the second storage project after Kulekhani.

Managing director of promoter Tanahu Hydro-power Limited Kiran Kumar Shrestha briefed minister about the physical and financial progress of the project.

Currently Song Da Corporation, Vietnam-Kalika Construction (P) Ltd, Nepal (JV), which has awarded the construction of package one of Headwork of Tanahu Hydro-power Project, has started the construction work including the diversion of river.

Under the second package, the construction of tunnel, power house and supply of hydro-mechanical and electro-mechanical The contractor of second package has been underway.

2 (7).JPG

3 (8).JPG

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 115 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 29, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 243 New Cases, 264 Recoveries And 1 Death
Nov 29, 2021
Nepal Bar All Visitors From Africa Till Further Notice Due To Omicron Variant
Nov 29, 2021
UN Human Rights Expert To Visit Nepal To Assess Poverty In Nepali
Nov 29, 2021
India Assisted To Build A Primary School Building In Tinker, Darchula
Nov 29, 2021

More on Economy

NRB Publics Its Revised Monetary Policy By Agencies 2 days, 10 hours ago
NEPAL-INDIA ELECTRICTY From Exchange To Trade By A Correspondent 1 week, 3 days ago
No Guarantee India Would Buy Surplus Power: PM Deuba By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
Remittance Declines By 7.6 Percent: NRB By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
Nepal Rastra Bank Issues New Directive On Interest Rate By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
Hongshi Cement Factory Connected With National Grid By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Senior Jouranlist Poudel To Receive Bijay Babu Memorial Journalism Award By Agencies Nov 29, 2021
Omicron Poses 'Very High' Global Risk, World Must Prepare: WHO By REUTERS Nov 29, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 115 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 243 New Cases, 264 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2021
Nepal Bar All Visitors From Africa Till Further Notice Due To Omicron Variant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2021
Tiger Census To Begin On December 5 By Agencies Nov 29, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75