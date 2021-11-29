Minister of Energy Bhusal Paid An Inspection Visit To Tanahu Hydropower Proejct Site

Minister of Energy, Water Resource and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal directed project officials to complete the construction of Tanahu Hydro-power Project in schedule time without making any delay.

Addressing the officials following the completion of inspection of site visit of Tanahu Hydropower Project, energy minister Bhusal said that the project is highly important for the country to to end the import of electricity.

Minister Bhusal visited the dam sites and the ongoing construction work including underground power house, Tailrace Tunnel and other infrastructures.

Giving direction to the officials and workers, Minister Bhusal said that early completion can help to ease load shedding during the winter as this is the second storage project after Kulekhani.

Managing director of promoter Tanahu Hydro-power Limited Kiran Kumar Shrestha briefed minister about the physical and financial progress of the project.

Currently Song Da Corporation, Vietnam-Kalika Construction (P) Ltd, Nepal (JV), which has awarded the construction of package one of Headwork of Tanahu Hydro-power Project, has started the construction work including the diversion of river.

Under the second package, the construction of tunnel, power house and supply of hydro-mechanical and electro-mechanical The contractor of second package has been underway.