CJ Rana Admitted To Hospital

Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana has been admitted to hospital after he got coronavirus infection. He was admitted to the Armed Police Force Hospital, Balambu, on Monday.



CJ Rana also got pneumonia. Spokesperson at Supreme Court, Baburam Dahal, informed that CJ Rana had being staying in his official residence Baluwatar for some days. He has been suffering from infection including pneumonia, Dahal added.