SAARC Day Observed

At the First SAARC Summit in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in 1985, the Heads of State or Government adopted the Charter of SAARC on 08 December.

Dec. 8, 2021, 5:43 p.m.

The Member States 'of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) observed the Thirty-seventh Charter Day of SAARC today.

At the First SAARC Summit in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in 1985, the Heads of State or Government adopted the Charter of SAARC on 08 December. Since then, 08 December every year is commemorated as the SAARC Charter Day in South Asia.

As enshrined in its Charter, the primary objective of SAARC is to promote the welfare of the peoples and to improve their quality of life through accelerated social progress and economic development in the region. SAARC is a tangible manifestation of the determination of its Member States to promote peace, stability, amity and progress in the region.

SAARC fully recognizes the common problems, interests and aspirations of the peoples of South Asia and the need for joint action and enhanced cooperation. It also recognizes that regional cooperation among the countries of South Asia is mutually beneficial, desirable and necessary.

Regiorial cooperation in SAARC is pursued through a number of intergovernmental mechanisms. SAARC's Specialized Bodies (South Asian University, New Delhi; SAARC Development Fund, Thimphu; SAARC Regional Standards Organization, Dhaka; and SAARC Arbitration Council, Islamabad) and Regional Centres (SAARC Agriculture Centre, Dhaka; SAARC Tuberculosis & HIV/AIDS Centre, Kathmandu; SAARC Energy Centre, Islamabad; SAARC Cultural Centre, Colombo; and an Interim Unit of the SAARC Disaster Management Centre, Gujarat) promote regional cooperation in specialized fields. The SAARC Leaders issued special messages to commemorate the Thirty-seventh SAARC Charter Day, which are attached. Also attached is the Message from the Secretary General of SAARC on the occasion of the Charler Day

