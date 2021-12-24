Kathmandu Valley Logs 151 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 151 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8068 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 151 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of the new 146 infections, 106 in Kathmandu, 10 Bhaktapur, and 35 in Lalitpur.
With 237 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 826,901.
