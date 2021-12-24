Kathmandu Valley Logs 151 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 151 COVID-19 Cases

Dec. 24, 2021, 4:40 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 151 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8068 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 151 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 146 infections, 106 in Kathmandu, 10 Bhaktapur, and 35 in Lalitpur.

With 237 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 826,901.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Mayors Are Committed In The Reconstruction And Promotion Of Cultural Heritages
Dec 24, 2021
U.S. Donates Additional 664,560 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines To Nepal
Dec 24, 2021
Government Announces December 25 Or Christmas Day As An Official Holiday
Dec 24, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 237 New Cases, 349 Recoveries And 1 Deaths
Dec 24, 2021
Nepali Peacekeeping Mission Left To DPRC
Dec 24, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 237 New Cases, 349 Recoveries And 1 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 148 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 241 New Cases, 263 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal Confirms Third Omicron Variant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
NEA Approves 150 MW Power Load For 12 Industries In Four Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 125 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Mayors Are Committed In The Reconstruction And Promotion Of Cultural Heritages By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 24, 2021
U.S. Donates Additional 664,560 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 24, 2021
Government Announces December 25 Or Christmas Day As An Official Holiday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 24, 2021
Nepal Reconstruction Authority Dissolved After Completing Tenure By Agencies Dec 24, 2021
Nepali Peacekeeping Mission Left To DPRC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 24, 2021
Bhutan’s National Debt At Nu 315, 288 Per Person By Agencies Dec 24, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75