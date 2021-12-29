COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 209 New Cases, 253 Recoveries And 1 Deaths

Dec. 29, 2021, 5:24 p.m.

With 209 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 827972.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6433 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 209 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 1175 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 11 people.

There are 4464 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 237 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 4694 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 78 are admitted to the ICU and 23 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 253 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 812018 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Wendedsat added 1 COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,590.

