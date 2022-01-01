No Power Shortage, Recent Interruptions In Electricity Is Local Problem: MD Ghising

Managing Director (MD) of NEA Kul Man Ghising has said they have received some complaints in the disruption of power supply in some areas of Kathmandu Valley. He stated that this is due to the old distribution systems which is unable to supply increasing demands of electricity.

"For the last few days, there have been complaints of some problems in the power supply. This problem is not a problem all over the country and it is only in Kathmandu. This is not a problem caused by supply. This problem is not everywhere in Kathmandu. The problem is only in some places,” said Ghising.

Kathmandu Valley’s distribution system is built to supply around 300 MW electricity to around 2 million population. However, there is a demand of over 500 MW in same system.

"Demand for electricity has increased due to the recent cold. People have been using heaters, air conditioners and other consumables in their homes. Our transformers have not been able to support this and there has been a problem with electricity coming and going.”

MD Ghising said that there was a problem of a power outage while changing the transformers due to an increase in power consumption.

“Our evening peak load of electricity is about 1,700 MW and in the morning it is about 1500 to 1600 MW. In that, we are able to supply.”

He said that the demand for power has increased to 500 MW inside the Kathmandu Valley in peak morning and night.

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has clarified that the problems now seen in the supply of power was due to some technical reasons and such problem would not repeat.

Organising the press conference on Friday, Managing Director (MD) of NEA Kul Man Ghising has said that there will be no problem of power-tripping anywhere from Friday as changing of transformers in high demand areas has almost been completed.

He clarified that there was no problem of a power outage due to insufficient power supply.

The NEA is working for the construction of nine substations in the Kathmandu Valley focusing on the increasing power consumption, he said, adding that it will be possible to supply 2,000 MW of electricity to the Kathmandu Valley in the long run after the completion of these substations.

Ghising said that there was a problem of power outages in some places due to a sudden increase in load in the power distribution system.

"There are 3,800 transformers in the Kathmandu Valley. In the last few days, there have been problems in 50-60 transformers and lights have tripped in some places," said Ghising.

According to him, the NEA has replaced 150 transformers in the last four months and all the transformers in the valley will be replaced by Friday evening.

“Demand for electricity has also increased in the Kathmandu Valley along with the cold. "If there was no problem with the rain, we could have repaired the transformer in no time," he said. However, all day and night rain caused problems.”

Stating that the improvement of the power transmission lines was the priority of NEA, Ghising said that work was underway to add transformers in the places where problems were seen.

The increment of power is positive, he said and added that the NEA would upgrade the transformers and feeders gradually to cater to the growing demand for power.

After the arrival of Upper Tamakoshi, it has become easier to manage power demand during the peak in the morning and evening this year than it was last year, he said.

He added that there was a problem in some places as the residents did not allow the construction of substations and transformers.