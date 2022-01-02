Japan Is Not Sending Any Minister In Beijing Winter Olympic Games

The Japanese government says it is not planning to send any officials including Cabinet members to the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics, although three non-government delegates are slated to go.

They are Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto Seiko, Yamashita Yasuhiro, chairman of the Japanese Olympic Committee, and Mori Kazuyuki, chairman of the Japanese Paralympic Committee.

The decision follows announcements of diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Games by several countries, including the United States and Britain. They cite alleged human-rights abuses in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said he will not go to Beijing. As for sending other government officials, he said, "We will make a decision at an appropriate time, considering various factors comprehensively and in light of national interests."

Voices are growing within the major ruling Liberal Democratic Party that Japan should stand firm against China over the alleged human-rights issues.