Kathmandu Valley Confirms 253 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 5, 2022, 5:02 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 253 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6735 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 253 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 253 infections, 209 in Kathmandu, 18 Bhaktapur, and 26 in Lalitpur.

With 370 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wendesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 830002.

