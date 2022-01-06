Nepal And Japan Agree To Continues Fighting Against the COVID-19 Together

Ambassador Kikuta confirmed with Minister Khatiwada to continue fighting against the COVID-19 together

Jan. 6, 2022, 5:15 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Kikuta Yutaka paid a courtesy call on Minister for Health and Population Birodh Khatiwada at the Ministry of Health and Population in Ramshahpath today.

On this occasion, Ambassador Kikuta congratulated Minister Khatiwada for his appointment and stated that Japan would continue to cooperate with Nepal to fight against COVID-19 and to achieve Nepal’s socio-economic development and recovery of Nepal from the pandemic.

Ambassador Kikuta and Minister Khatiwada shared the view to further continue to cooperate for the socio-economic development of Nepal and enhancement of the relationship between the two countries.

During the meeting, Minister Khatiwada mentioned the long history of cooperation between Japan and Nepal and the importance of bilateral relationships as well as multilateral cooperation, such as COVAX. Minister expressed gratitude for the contributions by Japan to Nepal, including the last year’s donation of 1.6 million doses of Japanese-made COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine and other various assistance projects in the health sector to reduce poverty and to improve the quality of life.

Ambassador Kikuta pointed out that, with regard to the emergence of the new Omicron variant, the smooth implementation of the vaccination campaign in Nepal was imminent and one of the most important matters in question of Nepal, and informed the Minister of Japan’s multiple approaches to help Nepal in her fight against COVID-19, which includes the contribution to the UNICEF for the cold-chain facility.

Through the UNICEF, Japan will soon donate nine walk-in refrigerators for the storage of vaccines, which are easy to move and install without complicated constructions and at a lower cost, compared with the roll-in refrigerators. They will facilitate that the vaccine will reach down even to the remote areas, and will be beneficial for all Nepali people.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Deuba’s India Visit Cancelled
Jan 06, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 310 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 06, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 478 New Cases 271 Recoveries And 1 Death
Jan 06, 2022
Israeli Embassy In Kathmandu Supported To Establish R&D Hub and Israeli-Styled High-Tech Classroom
Jan 06, 2022
Kathmandu Valley To See Interrupted And Qualitative Electricity Supply:MD Ghising Soon
Jan 06, 2022

More on National

Israeli Embassy In Kathmandu Supported To Establish R&D Hub and Israeli-Styled High-Tech Classroom By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
Prime Minister Deuba To Visit India From January 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 42 minutes ago
BIMSTEC Secretary General Calls On PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Israeli Embassy To Nepal Supported Schools To Collect Used Batteries For Recycling By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal And France Signed An Agreement To Facilitate Alliance Française de Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Charimaya Tamang And Shailendra Prasad Harijan Received National Human Rights Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

PM Deuba’s India Visit Cancelled By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 310 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 478 New Cases 271 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2022
India Witnesses Biggest Single-day Omicron Rise By Agencies Jan 06, 2022
Why Is The Traffic Jam In Kathmandu Notorious? By Shanker Man Singh Jan 06, 2022
Even Asymptomatic COVID Could Lead To Long-term Damage: Study By Agencies Jan 06, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75