Nepal And Japan Agree To Continues Fighting Against the COVID-19 Together

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Kikuta Yutaka paid a courtesy call on Minister for Health and Population Birodh Khatiwada at the Ministry of Health and Population in Ramshahpath today.

On this occasion, Ambassador Kikuta congratulated Minister Khatiwada for his appointment and stated that Japan would continue to cooperate with Nepal to fight against COVID-19 and to achieve Nepal’s socio-economic development and recovery of Nepal from the pandemic.

Ambassador Kikuta and Minister Khatiwada shared the view to further continue to cooperate for the socio-economic development of Nepal and enhancement of the relationship between the two countries.

During the meeting, Minister Khatiwada mentioned the long history of cooperation between Japan and Nepal and the importance of bilateral relationships as well as multilateral cooperation, such as COVAX. Minister expressed gratitude for the contributions by Japan to Nepal, including the last year’s donation of 1.6 million doses of Japanese-made COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine and other various assistance projects in the health sector to reduce poverty and to improve the quality of life.

Ambassador Kikuta pointed out that, with regard to the emergence of the new Omicron variant, the smooth implementation of the vaccination campaign in Nepal was imminent and one of the most important matters in question of Nepal, and informed the Minister of Japan’s multiple approaches to help Nepal in her fight against COVID-19, which includes the contribution to the UNICEF for the cold-chain facility.

Through the UNICEF, Japan will soon donate nine walk-in refrigerators for the storage of vaccines, which are easy to move and install without complicated constructions and at a lower cost, compared with the roll-in refrigerators. They will facilitate that the vaccine will reach down even to the remote areas, and will be beneficial for all Nepali people.