Sri Lanka Requests China To Restructure Its Loans

Sri Lanka Requests China To Restructure Its Loans

Jan. 10, 2022, 7:41 a.m.

Sri Lanka's President has asked China to restructure repayments of his country's debt amounting to billions of dollars.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa made the request during a meeting with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday.

The Sri Lankan government quoted Wang as saying that China will always support Sri Lanka as a close friend.

Rajapaksa reportedly expressed gratitude for China's provision of coronavirus vaccines and financial support.

The Sri Lankan president asked Beijing to consider restructuring debt repayments, including deadline extensions, to help his country weather its financial crisis that has arisen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka is a part of China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, and Chinese loans to the South Asian country now total at least 3.38 billon dollars.

The southern port of Hambantota has been on a 99-year lease to China on the grounds that Sri Lanka fell behind in its debt repayments.

Beijing's rising influence, on the back of ballooning loans, have been described by critics as a "debt trap."

Agencies

Vaccination Card Mandatory For Domestic Flights In Nepal
Jan 10, 2022
New 'Deltacron' Coronavirus Variant Discovered In Cyprus
Jan 10, 2022
Kazakh Government Says Over 5,800 People Detained During Unrest
Jan 10, 2022
Nepalese Frontline HealthWorkers To Receive Booster Short From Third Week Of January
Jan 09, 2022
Delhi Reports Over 20,000 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 19.6%
Jan 09, 2022

More on South Asia

Pakistan Snowstorm Traps 1,000s Of Cars, 22 Dead By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Bhutan’s National Debt At Nu 315, 288 Per Person By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Bangladesh At 50: A Rising Economic Power By Agencies 4 weeks, 1 day ago
From Virtual To Experiential Travel Sri Lanka Tourism A Winner All The Way By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Sri Lanka To Sign Port Deal With China By Agencies 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Heavy Rain Kill 40 People In Southern India, Sri Lanka By Agencies 1 month, 4 weeks ago

The Latest

Vaccination Card Mandatory For Domestic Flights In Nepal By Agencies Jan 10, 2022
New 'Deltacron' Coronavirus Variant Discovered In Cyprus By Agencies Jan 10, 2022
Kazakh Government Says Over 5,800 People Detained During Unrest By Agencies Jan 10, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 10, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 615 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 841 New Cases 224 Recoveries And 2 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75