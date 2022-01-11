Indian Embassy Observed World Hindi Day

Indian Embassy Observed World Hindi Day

Jan. 11, 2022, 8:39 a.m.

The Embassy of India, Kathmandu organized World Hindi Day. After the first World Hindi Conference was organized in Nagpur, India on 10 January 1975, World Hindi Day is celebrated every year on 10 January in India and in various Indian Embassies and High Commissions abroad.

The program was presided over by the Head of Press, Information and Culture Wing Naveen Kumar, First Secretary. He shared the message given by the Prime Minister of India on the occasion.

Video message given by India's Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on World Hindi Day was also shared with the audience. Senior Hindi litterateur of Nepal Ram Dayal Rakesh was the Chief Guest of the program and member of Pragya Parishad of Nepal Academy Prof. (Dr.) Usha Thakur was the Guest of Honour.

Three eminent poets Sudip Bhola, Vineet Pandey and Mr. AbhishekTripath were invited from India who enthralled the audience with their poetry recitation.

1 (9).jpeg

Twelve students from different schools of Kathmandu also recited Hindi poetry in the program. The students were given prizes by the Chief Guest for their excellent performances. The editor of the Hindi monthly magazine 'The Public', Veena Sinha's book of Hindi short stories collection and 'The Public' magazine were released by the Chief Guest. Besides, a Hindi poetry collection of Nepal's Hindi litterateur Karuna Jha was also released on the occasion.

The latest issue of Hindi magazine 'Himalini' was also distributed among the guests. Music students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Kathmandu presented a melodious group song. The Chief Guest remarked that the Hindi language has played an important role in the friendship of India and Nepal for many centuries.

1 (7).jpeg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For January 11
Jan 11, 2022
Nepal Government Announces To Shut Down The School Until January 29
Jan 10, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 876 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 10, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1357 New Cases 255 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Jan 10, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 10
Jan 10, 2022

More on National

Prithiwinarayan Shah, Nepal’s Unification And His Contributions By By Ludwig F. Stiller 14 hours, 37 minutes ago
Nepal Government Announces To Shut Down The School Until January 29 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 21 minutes ago
Vaccination Card Mandatory For Domestic Flights In Nepal By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal Army Embarks Gorkha-Kathmandu Unification March By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Nepal And Japan Agree To Continues Fighting Against the COVID-19 Together By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 17 hours ago
Israeli Embassy In Kathmandu Supported To Establish R&D Hub and Israeli-Styled High-Tech Classroom By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

With The Surge Of COVID-19, Nepal Shuts Down All Schools From Today By Agencies Jan 11, 2022
India Reported 28-fold Case Rise, Set To Cross 4 Lakh Covid, But Hospitalisation Low By Agencies Jan 11, 2022
Putin Defends Deployment Of Troops To Kazakhstan By Agencies Jan 11, 2022
Missile Likely Launched From North Korea By Agencies Jan 11, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 11 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 11, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 876 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75