Kathmandu Valley Administration Issues 18-Points Directive To Check Third Wave Of COVID-19

The District Administration Offices in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur have urged one and all to observe precautions against COVID-19 as the third wave is likely and the cases of COVID-19 were rising alarmingly lately.

The meeting of the Chief District Officers of these three districts as well as security officials on Tuesday noon issued 18-point order aimed at the prevention of the third wave of COVID-19. The order to be effective from midnight on Tuesday mandates that everyone should comply with the health safety protocols such as wearing masks mandatorily while going for outdoor activities or in public places, maintaining physical distance, washing hands frequently and using sanitizer among others.

The Kathmandu Valley's dwellers have been asked to carry vaccination cards (soft copy also works) while accessing public amenities effective from January 21. For them to access public places such as hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, stadiums, airports, and gardens among others, a vaccination card is compulsory.

As per the order, a gathering of more than 25 people is restricted for any political, economic, social and other activities. Political, social and administrative events with a larger number of attendees have been banned in public spaces.

All are advised to obtain permission from the local administration for essential works and services. Furthermore, all schools within the Kathmandu Valley have been appealed to coordinate with the local levels for vaccination drive for students between 12-17 age group.

The schools will halt teaching-learning activities in the physical presence of the students till January 29 as per the directive of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology. To conduct exams that are already finalized as per the academic calendars, schools have been advised to do so complying with the health safety protocols.

The public offices receiving a higher number of service-seekers shall render services making sure that crowds are not formed. The isolation centers and treatment facilities in the private healthcare institutions and in the local level will be operative to treat the COVID-19 infected and suspected ones.

The order also calls for the adequate arrangement for oxygen cylinders and handover of the cylinders used during the second wave of COVID-19 to the hospital, industries and local levels.

The order says that public vehicles are barred from carrying more passengers than the seating capacity. All the driving crew members and passengers must wear a face mask, gloves and other protective gear.

Security agencies will routinely monitor whether the orders were obeyed or not and those not abiding by the orders shall be brought to book in accordance with the Infectious Disease Act-2020 BS, according to the order.

The order warns that those involved in black marketeering, creating artificial shortages of essential goods such as medicines and disrupting the supply of essential goods among others shall be punished as per the prevailing law reports RSS.