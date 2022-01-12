Pulsar Cricket Excellence Centre

Pulsar Cricket Excellence Centre

Jan. 12, 2022, 7:50 p.m.

Hansraj Hulaschand& Co. Pvt. Ltd., the sole authorized distributor of Bajaj Motorcycles for Nepal, has signed an agreement to sponsor Cricket Excellence Centre (CEC). After this, it will be named after Pulsar Cricket Excellence Center.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Abhimanyu Golchha, Director of Golchha Group, said,”We are glad to be associated with Cricket Excellence Center. Nepali youth have always loved Bajaj Pulsar and cricket has also become their passion in recent years. Nepal has been performing exceptionally well in cricket under the captainship of the former captain's Paras Khadka, GyanendraMalla. This association will help create more quality cricketers from across the country. Bajaj Pulsar remains committed to the development of sports in Nepal.”

Similarly, Former Captain Paras Khadka added, "We are so glad to be associated with Bajaj Pulsar and grateful for their support in Nepali sports, not only in cricket but in almost all categories of sports. This collaboration will certainly help to uplift the current scenario of cricket in Nepal and we hope to always be associated with Bajaj Pulsar."

Cricket Excellence Centre (CEC) is a private academy based in Kathmandu, Nepal which provides professional coaching for all cricketers, aiming to develop home-grown players and pave a pathway for a professional cricket career. It was founded by Nepal's former captains Paras Khadka andGyanendraMalla with the sole aim of providing quality cricket training, world-class cricketing infrastructure, and an opportunity to learn from the experts.

