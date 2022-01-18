Gandak To Parasi 33 kV Double Circuit Transmission Line Completed

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Managing Director Kul Man Ghising said that the power supply problem of the industrial areas could be solved as soon as both the transmission lines came into operation.

Inspecting the completion work of 27 km 33 kV double circuit transmission line from 132/33 kV substation in Gandak to Parasi, he said that power shortage in the areas come to an end.

Constructed by NEA, the 19-kilometer single circuit transmission line has been completed and brought into operation within two months.

"The industries in the area were forced to operate turn by turn for some time during the summer season due to insufficient power supply for lack of transmission lines. Now this situation has come to an end and the industry can get electricity as per the demand," said Ghising.

"A 132/33 kV Sunwal substation is under construction to supply electricity to the industries operating in the Sunwal area. The construction of the substation will be completed by next April /May. After that, an additional 90 MW can be supplied to the industries and the supply will be more reliable with quality.”

After visiting the area a few months ago, Ghising had directed the NEA Regional Office, Butwal and Butwal Grid Division to expedite the construction of Butwal-Jamire transmission line targeting industries of the Sunwal area.

said Nawaraj Ojha, director of the provincial office, Butwal.

Industries, including Laxmi Steels, Palpa Cement and Sarbottam Cement are operating in the Sunwal area. Those industries have demanded more electricity to increase their capacity, while other new industries are also opening in the area.

"Electricity can now be supplied from three 33 kV circuits, including the old one and the two constructed at Gandak Parasi. Due to the shortage of electricity, the industries in the Parasi area will no longer have to run alternately," said director Ojha.

The electricity would be supplied to Gandak substation from Bardaghat through 132 kV transmission line from India if required.

The NEA is running a campaign to strengthen the transmission and distribution system and expand the infrastructure with short-term and long-term plans to increase the domestic consumption of electricity produced in the country.