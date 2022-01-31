COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3472 New Cases 8191 Recoveries And 8 Death s

Jan. 31, 2022, 5:45 p.m.

With 3472 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 953919.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 10368 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 3472 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 5720 ntigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 1820 people.

There are 79272 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,607 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 77665 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 288 are admitted to the ICU and 50 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 8191 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 862898 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 90.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday added 8 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,743.

