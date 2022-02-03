Beijing Winter Olympics: Curling Competition Begins

Beijing Winter Olympics: Curling Competition Begins

Feb. 3, 2022, 8:08 a.m.

The Beijing Winter Olympics have started ahead of the Friday opening ceremony with a curling competition.

Tickets for the Games are not sold to the general public due to anti-coronavirus measures. But the organizing committee said it would invite certain groups of spectators.

The preliminary round of the curling-mixed doubles took place on Wednesday night with four matches.

Fans loudly applauded and waved flags in China's victorious match against Switzerland.

Japan's women's ice hockey team will face Sweden on Thursday in its first preliminary round match.

The Games will feature a record 109 events in seven sports over 17 days.

Agencies

