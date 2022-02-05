COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1103 New Cases 4771 Recoveries And 9 Death s

With 1103 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 965222.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 5224 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 1103 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 3288 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 611 people.

There are 52780 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1367 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 51434 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 251 are admitted to the ICU and 49 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 4771 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded -960039 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.03 percent.

Nepal Saturday added 9 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,803