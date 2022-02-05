COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1103 New Cases 4771 Recoveries And 9 Death s

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1103 New Cases 4771 Recoveries And 9 Death s

Feb. 5, 2022, 5:38 p.m.

With 1103 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 965222.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 5224 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 1103 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 3288 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 611 people.

There are 52780 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1367 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 51434 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 251 are admitted to the ICU and 49 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 4771 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded -960039 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.03 percent.

Nepal Saturday added 9 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,803

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 463 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 05, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 5
Feb 05, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 745 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1602 New Cases 8425 Recoveries And 16 Death s
Feb 04, 2022
Congratulations Nepal For Reaching Another Crucial Milestone: WHO
Feb 04, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 463 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 40 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 745 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1602 New Cases 8425 Recoveries And 16 Death s By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Vitamin D pre-infection Deficiency Can Result In Increased COVID Severity” Study By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
Congratulations Nepal For Reaching Another Crucial Milestone: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1309 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Mount Everest's Highest Glacier Melting Rapidly: Study By Agencies Feb 05, 2022
Pyuthan Jeep Accident: Eight Killed And Five Injured By Agencies Feb 05, 2022
Foreign Tourists Arrival To Nepal Increases Over 91 Percent By Agencies Feb 05, 2022
Westerly Low Pressure System Continue For Few More Days In Nepal By Agencies Feb 05, 2022
Govinda Pariyar Appointed Press Adviser To PM Deuba By Agencies Feb 05, 2022
India Records 149394 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies Feb 05, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75