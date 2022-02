Govinda Pariyar Appointed Press Adviser To PM Deuba

Journalist Govinda Pariyar has been appointed Press Chief to Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

According to PM Deuba's secretariat, PM Deuba appointed Pariyar as his Press Chief. Pariyar had also worked as a press coordinator for PM Deuba during Deuba’s 4th stint as Prime Minister in 2017.

Pariyar has been working as a press assistant to PM Deuba since he led five-party coalition government formed since July this year reports RSS.