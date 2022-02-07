British Government Provided 2.1 Million AstraZeneca Vaccine To Nepal

First consignment of 800,000 out of a total 2.1 million doses of Astra Zeneca vaccines provided by the United Kingdom have landed in Nepal. The UK has provided the vaccine through the COVAX facility.

“We’re happy to support the government of Nepal’s vaccination campaign, “said Nicola Pollitt, British Ambassador to Nepal in her video message.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, additional 862,080 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Nepal on Monday.

Out of 2,174,160 doses of vaccine under Covax with the support of the British government, 862,080 doses arrived on Monday morning in Kathmandu, informed Dr Surendra Chaurasia, Management Division Chief of the Department of Health Services.

The remaining 1,312,080 doses of vaccine will be delivered on February 14, he told.

So far, Nepal has received 45,708,640 doses of vaccines.