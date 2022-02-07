Kathmandu Valley’s DAOs Decide To Lift Odd-Even Traffic Rule And To Open Schools From Feb 13

Kathmandu Valley’s DAOs Decide To Lift Odd-Even Traffic Rule And To Open Schools From Feb 13

Feb. 7, 2022, 8:11 a.m.

The odd-even traffic rule imposed in the Kathmandu Valley is being lifted from tomorrow, Monday.

According to The Rising Nepal. a joint meeting of the chief district officers of the three districts -Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur- held on Sunday made a decision to this effect based on the recommendation of the COVID-19 Crisis Management Coordination Center (CCMCC).

Rudra Devi Sharma, Bhaktapur CDO, informed that the joint meeting also decided to allow the opening of schools and colleges from February 13 for running physical classes of teaching-learning activities.

However, the local level will take appropriate decisions with regard to school classes of the children aged below 12 years, according to her.

In the wake of a rapid rise in COVID cases, district administrations of the three districts in the Kathmandu Valley had decided to adopt an odd-even traffic system in the Valley from January 21 reports the daily.

Agencies

