COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1184 New Cases 5103 Recoveries And 13 Deaths

With 1183 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 968611.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 8587 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 1184 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 4105 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 773 people.

There are 36181 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1198 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 34983 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients256 are admitted to the ICU and 38 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 5103 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 920592 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 95 per cent.

Nepal Tuesday added 11 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,838.