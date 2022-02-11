With 67,084 cases, India Sees 6% Drop In Daily Covid Infections

India recorded 67,084 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry's data. This tally was 6 per cent lower than the daily infections reported by the ministry on Wednesday.

India saw a 6 per cent drop in Covid-19 cases with the country recording 67,084 infections in the last 24 hours. With fresh cases, the overall caseload has mounted to 4,24,78,060, as per the data released b the Union health ministry early Thursday.

Meanwhile, 1,241 people succumbed to Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide toll to 5,06,520.

India's recovery rate touched 96.95 per cent with a total of 1,67,882 patients being recovered in the last 24 hours.

Besides this, India administered a total of 46,44,382 doses in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally of doses administered to 1,71,28,19,94

Source: India Today