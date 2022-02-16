NRNA's Election To Be Held On March 21 And 22

Election of the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) International Coordinating Council is scheduled to be held on March 21 and 22. The NRNA Election Committee has made public the election schedule in a statement here today reports RSS.

As per the schedule, the list of delegates for the preliminary general convention will be published from February 17 to 22. The Election Committee has stated that the voter list will be published on February 23, the protest against the voter list can be registered from February 24 to 27, the decision on the protest will be made on March 2 and the final list will be published on March 3.

According to national news agency, candidate nomination papers will be registered on March 4 and 5, the first list of candidates will be published on March 6, protest against candidate's candidature will be registered from March 6 to 7, examination of candidate's nomination papers and decision on complaints will be published on March 8 and the second list of candidates will be published on March 9.

Similarly, candidates can withdraw their nominations on March 11 while the final list of candidates will be published on March 12 and voting will be held from 10:00 am of March 21 to 9:59 am of March 22, according to the Election Committee, according to Chief Election Officer Bhimsen Banjara.

The registration fee for the filing of nominations for the post of President of the Association has been fixed at Rs. 1 million. Elected office bearers and members will have to pay the nomination fee before taking the oath.

Elections will be held for 53 different posts including one chairperson, four vice-chairpersons, one female vice-chairperson, one youth vice-chairperson, one general secretary, one secretary, three women secretaries, one treasurer, one co-treasurer and one female co-treasurer. The International Coordinating Council will have one woman coordinator, one youth coordinator, six regional coordinators, six regional deputy coordinators, six regional women coordinators, six regional women deputy coordinators and six regional youth deputy coordinators.

For the NRNA election, the Association has formed an election committee comprising Secretary Bhushan Ghimire (Japan) and Ram Pratap Thapa (Germany), Chiranjeevi Dhakal (UK) and Dr Bishnumaya Pariyar (US) under the coordination of Advocate Bhimsen Banjara.

Election for the new executive committee is being held through the online system, the first time in the history of the association.

For online voting, the General Convention delegate (Voter) will have to verify his/her face during the voting reports RSS.