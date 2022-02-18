Kathmandu Valley Confirms 89 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 89 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 5135 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 89 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 89 infections, 68 in Kathmandu, 2 Bhaktapur, and 19 in Lalitpur.

With 275 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 975132.