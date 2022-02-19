China Is Glad To See The International Community Conducting Development Cooperation With Nepal: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

China Opposes Coercive Diplomacy At Expense Of Nepal's Sovereignty, Interests: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

Feb. 19, 2022, 8:21 a.m.

China has said that it opposes 'coercive diplomacy and actions that pursue selfish agenda at the expense of Nepal’s sovereignty and interests.

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said so while responding to a query at the Ministry's regular press conference in Beijing today.

Spokesperson Wang was responding to a question about China's comment on the reported US' pressure on Nepal to ratify Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact by February 28 and the demonstrations in Nepal against the MCC.

Expressing happiness over the international community conducting development cooperation with Nepal, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson made it a point that 'cooperation should be based on full respect for the will of the Nepalese people and come with no political strings attached.'

"We’ve noted relevant reports. China is glad to see the international community conducting development cooperation with Nepal to contribute to its economic growth and livelihood improvement. However, such cooperation should be based on full respect for the will of the Nepalese people and come with no political strings attached. We oppose coercive diplomacy and actions that pursue selfish agenda at the expense of Nepal’s sovereignty and interests," said the spokesperson. Link

