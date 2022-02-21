Kathmandu Valley Logs 98 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 98 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 5225 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 98 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of the new 98 infections,77 in Kathmandu, 8 Bhaktapur, and 13 in Lalitpur.
With 247 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 975,800.
VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75