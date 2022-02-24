Kathmandu Valley Logs 58 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 58 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in5508 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 58 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 58 infections, 51 in Kathmandu and 7 in Lalitpur.

With 151 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 976512.