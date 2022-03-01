India To Supply Chemical Fertilizers To Nepal

Nepal and India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to supply Urea and DAP from India to Nepal under Government to Government Arrangement for five years.

Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development Dr. Govinda Prasad Sharma and Secretary at the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers of India Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi signed the agreement on behalf of their respective governments.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of India Kathmandu, the agreement was signed virtually in the presence of the Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Mahendra Ray Yadav and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra. Officials of the respective Ministries and Embassies of both India and Nepal were also present.

In his remarks, Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, highlighted the close and multi-faceted nature of India-Nepal ties and hoped that the MoU will further boost bilateral cooperation in the agriculture sector by supporting Nepal’s economy and food security

The signing of this MoU is expected to help address the recurring fertilizer shortages in Nepal and enable improve agricultural productivity for the direct benefit of Nepali farmers. The MoU is yet another milestone in the bilateral economic cooperation and also an important reflection of the priority attached by India to its partnership with Nepal.