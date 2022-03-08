Kathmandu Valley Confirms 23 New COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 23 New COVID-19 Cases

March 8, 2022, 5:28 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3638 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 23 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 23 infections, there are 16 in Kathmandu and 7 in Lalitpur

With 74 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,641.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 74 New Cases , 345 Recoveries And One Deaths
Mar 08, 2022
French Parliamentarians Are Visiting Nepal
Mar 08, 2022
International Women's Day 202: History And Significance
Mar 08, 2022
Greater Investment Could Create Almost 300 Million Jobs For Women In Care Work: ILO
Mar 08, 2022
We Must Prioritize Girls In Our COVID-19 Recovery: UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell
Mar 08, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 74 New Cases , 345 Recoveries And One Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
COVID-19: Death Toll Nears 6 Million As Pandemic Enters Its 3rd Year By Agencies 10 hours, 11 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 29 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 66 New Cases , 376 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Covid-infected People May Have Different Variants Hidden In Several Body Parts: Study By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 9 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

International Women’s Day: Break The Bias By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Mar 08, 2022
French Parliamentarians Are Visiting Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2022
International Women's Day 202: History And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2022
Greater Investment Could Create Almost 300 Million Jobs For Women In Care Work: ILO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2022
We Must Prioritize Girls In Our COVID-19 Recovery: UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2022
Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka In Turkey Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75