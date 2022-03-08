Kathmandu Valley Confirms 23 New COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3638 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 23 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 23 infections, there are 16 in Kathmandu and 7 in Lalitpur

With 74 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,641.