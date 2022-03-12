Kathmandu Valley Confirms 17New COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 17New COVID-19 Cases

March 12, 2022, 6:14 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2230 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 17 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 17 infections, there are 12 in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur 2 and 5 in Lalitpur.

With 30 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,878.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 30 New Cases and 192 Recoveries
Mar 12, 2022
Himalaya Airlines Completes 7 Years Of Operation
Mar 12, 2022
Nepal’s Foreign Currency Reserves Continues To Decline
Mar 12, 2022
Nepal Weather On March 12: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati And Gandaki Province
Mar 12, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 21New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 11, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 30 New Cases and 192 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 21New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 62 New Cases, 189 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 32New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 77 New Cases And 421 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 35 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Linking The Nepali State With Its Ethnic minorities By Sushav Niraula Mar 12, 2022
Himalaya Airlines Completes 7 Years Of Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2022
Nepal’s Foreign Currency Reserves Continues To Decline By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2022
Bhutan’s 50 Percent Children Received First Dose Vaccine Against Covid-19 By Agencies Mar 12, 2022
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Declares To Resist Russian Invasion By Agencies Mar 12, 2022
Nepal Weather On March 12: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75