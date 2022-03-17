Kathmandu Valley Confirms 9 New COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1654 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 9 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 9 infections, there are 9 in Kathmandu.

With 22 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,107