COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 392 Recoveries

With 12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,119.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, In 2595 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 12 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 39 people in 3325 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 3996 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 69 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 3927 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 27 are admitted to the ICU and six are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 392 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 962173 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.4 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday added zero COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,950.