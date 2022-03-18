COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 392 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 392 Recoveries

March 18, 2022, 5:13 p.m.

With 12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,119.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, In 2595 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 12 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 39 people in 3325 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 3996 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 69 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 3927 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 27 are admitted to the ICU and six are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 392 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 962173 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.4 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday added zero COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,950.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kiran Sakha Reelected President Of Nepal USA Chamber
Mar 18, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 8 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 18, 2022
Meteorological Analysis For March 18 Across Nepal
Mar 18, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 9 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 17, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 22 New Cases And 220 Recoveries
Mar 17, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 8 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 11 minutes ago
Israel Detected New Variant Of Covid-19 By Agencies 17 hours, 45 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 9 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 22 New Cases And 220 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Fatalities Exceeds 6.05 Million Across The Globe:WHO By Agencies 1 day, 13 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 16 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Kiran Sakha Reelected President Of Nepal USA Chamber By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2022
Energy Minister Bhusal Inaugurates New Butwal Sub-Station By Agencies Mar 18, 2022
Caste-based Practices Decreased But Not Momentum: A Review Of The Studies Commissioned By FCD By Dr. Man Bahadur Bk Mar 18, 2022
Holi Festival In Kathmandu By Fanny Jonckeau Mar 18, 2022
Nepal’s Second Largest Substation Comes Into Operation By Agencies Mar 18, 2022
Russia Has No Plan For Occupation of Ukrainian Territory: Russian Foreign Ministry By Agencies Mar 18, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75