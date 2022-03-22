Kathmandu Valley Logs 13 New COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 13 New COVID-19 Cases

March 22, 2022, 5:26 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 4495 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 13 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 13 infections, there are 9 in Kathmandu and 2 each in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

With 35 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,231.

