COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 34 New Cases And 269 Recoveries

March 23, 2022, 5:27 p.m.

With 34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,265.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 3855 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 34 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 4 people in 1521 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 2453 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which,44 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 2409 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 21 are admitted to the ICU and two are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 269 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 963861 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.

