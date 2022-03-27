Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Concluded Three Days Nepal Visit

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and other officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs saw them off at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

March 27, 2022, 6:16 p.m.

Upon the conclusion of a three-day official visit to Nepal, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China Wang Yi and his delegation left for Beijing today. Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and other officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs saw them off at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Earlier this morning, State Councilor Wang Yi paid a courtesy call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari. Various matters of Nepal-China relations were discussed on the occasion.

Chinese foreing minsiter with presiden Bhandari.jpg

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, State Councilor Wang Yi also met with former Prime Minister and Chairman of CPN-UML. K P Sharma Oli, and former Prime Minister and Chairman of CPN-Maoist Centre Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, on separate occasions.

FO2JbF-VgAMAOnv.jpg

