Over 3.8 Million Have Fled Ukraine:UNHCR

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says that as of Saturday, more than 3.82 million people had fled Ukraine to other countries since the Russian invasion began.

The UNs’ refugee agency says that over 2.26 million people have made their way to Poland. The agency says that Romania has the second-largest number of evacuees, with about 580,000, while Moldova has 380,000. Hungary has 340,000 and Slovakia, 270,000.

The UNHCR says that as of Tuesday, around 270,000 people had crossed the border into Russia.