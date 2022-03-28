Over 3.8 Million Have Fled Ukraine:UNHCR

March 28, 2022, 7:12 a.m.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says that as of Saturday, more than 3.82 million people had fled Ukraine to other countries since the Russian invasion began.

The UNs’ refugee agency says that over 2.26 million people have made their way to Poland. The agency says that Romania has the second-largest number of evacuees, with about 580,000, while Moldova has 380,000. Hungary has 340,000 and Slovakia, 270,000.

The UNHCR says that as of Tuesday, around 270,000 people had crossed the border into Russia.

Halesi Mahadev And Bhasmasur: Significant And Importance For Hindus, Kirat And Buddhists
Mar 28, 2022
NRNA Elects New Executive Committee Unanimously
Mar 28, 2022
Generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Province
Mar 28, 2022
Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Concluded Three Days Nepal Visit
Mar 27, 2022
Shakti Samuha Holds The Fifth Conference of Survivors of Combat Trafficking In-Person 2022
Mar 27, 2022

