NBA Asks Banks Not To Open LC To Import Of Vehicles, Gold And Silver

NBA Asks Banks Not To Open LC To Import Of Vehicles, Gold And Silver

April 11, 2022, 8:53 a.m.

The Nepal Bankers' Association (NBA), an organisation of chief executive officers of commercial banks, has decided not to issue letters of credit for the import of essentials except in case of extremely needed ones. The Association's meeting on Sunday took a decision to this effect.

LC will not be allowed to open to import materials like vehicles, gold, silvers, sugar, chewing gum, dry foods, furniture, cigarettes, alcohol, perfume and mobile phones among others, said chief executive officer of the Nepal Bank Limited, Krishna Bahadur Adhikari, also a member of the Association's working committee.

According to The Rising Nepal, the Association's decision followed the direction of the Nepal Rastra Bank in this regard.

Earlier, the central bank in a bid to stop the outflow of the country's depleting foreign exchange reserve has imposed 50 to 100 percent cash margin on the import of various 47 goods.

Likewise, the central bank had called and directed CEOs of all 27 commercial banks to halt LC to the import of goods including vehicles.

The banks have been following the direction of the central bank.

Meanwhile, the meeting of NBA also decided for banks not to increase interest rate in the Nepali month of Baishakh. With this, the interest rate will be within 11.03 per cent.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Lalitpur Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases
Apr 10, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3 New Cases And 48 Recoveries
Apr 10, 2022
Ramnvami 2022: Importance And Significance
Apr 10, 2022
Brief Rain Is Likely At A Few Places of Madesh Province
Apr 10, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Reports 8 New COVID-19 Cases
Apr 09, 2022

More on Economy

Finance Ministry Suspended Governor Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
CLEAN COOOKING Hazy Drive By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 23 hours ago
India Allows Nepal To Export 325 MW Of Electricity By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago
There Is No Load Shedding In Any Industries: Kulman Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
ADB Forecasts 3.9 Percent Of Economic Growth For Nepal In FY2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 21 hours ago
Nepal And India Power Trade Expanded With Common Vision In Energy Sector By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

Everest Is Ready For Climbing By Agencies Apr 11, 2022
Russian Defense Forces Intensifies Attack On Eastern Ukraine By Agencies Apr 11, 2022
Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By LIATILE PUTSOA Apr 11, 2022
Lalitpur Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3 New Cases And 48 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2022
Nepal Needs Concerted Efforts To Revive Tourism: Binayak Shah By Keshab Poudel Apr 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75