Russian And Ukraine Claim Each Other Claims Victories

As Russian and Ukrainian forces fight are claiming each other major victories that the other will not concede.

The latest disagreement centers on the sunken flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. The Russian side said that the ship caught fire after an explosion on board.

On Thursday, Russia's defense ministry confirmed the ship was lost. Officials claim it sank in a "heavy storm," with no mention of any attack.

But a Ukrainian governor says it was damaged by his side's missiles.

Russians are boasting of progress on other fronts. The Russian troops have faced resistance in the battle for the port city of Mariupol. Russian defense ministry officials now say more than 1,100 Ukrainian marines have surrendered.

Russia continues to ramp up its assault on the east.

Facing accusations of targeting civilians, officials say shells fired in the regions of Donetsk and Odesa are hitting military assets.