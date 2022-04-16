JAAN Held 48th Anniversary

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka and Ambassador Kikuta attended JICA Alumni Function

April 16, 2022, 2:15 p.m.

Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, attended 48th Annual Function of JAAN held by JICA Alumni Association of Nepal (JAAN) in Kathmandu with the presence of Dr. Narayan Khadka, Minister for Foreign Affairs, as special guest, and Okubo Akimitsu, Chief Representative for JICA Nepal Office.

Nepal and Japan have been enjoying close bilateral relationship based on a longstanding and deep mutual friendship and cooperation, which has been made possible by the history of people-to-people exchanges.

In this long history, “Japan-Student & Trainee Alumni Club” was established in 1973. Following the opening of JICA Nepal Office in Kathmandu, it was re-organized into JAAN by Nepali trainees and students who obtained various trainings and academic education under JICA programs in Japan.

PHOTO_1.png

Currently, many JAAN members have been appointed at the level of Secretaries and Directors in the Government of Nepal. On the occasion, Ambassador Kikuta congratulated Dr. Ram Chandra Bhusal, President of the JAAN and all the JAAN members for the success of this ceremony.

He also stated that Minister Khadka’s presence at the function was the best proof of the long-standing friendship between Nepal and Japan, and said “I am confident that JAAN will play a significant role in the post COVID-19 socio-economic development of Nepal.

As shown by the presence of Okubo today, JICA represents Japan’s development cooperation policy, i.e., ‘Human resources development is the foundation of nation building.’ JAAN is the embodiment of Japan’s development philosophy in Nepal. “ “I believe that JAAN, as a bridge of the friendship and expertise sharing between Nepal and Japan, will continue to play an important role in the field of human resources development and exchange between the two countries,” Ambassador Kikuta added.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 3 New COVID-19 Case s
Apr 16, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6 New Cases And 44 Recoveries
Apr 16, 2022
Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Significance Of Hanuman Jayanti In Nepal And India
Apr 16, 2022
Nepal Government Has Accepted USD 659 Millions In Grant Aid From The United States
Apr 16, 2022
Partly To Generally Cloudy Across Nepal
Apr 16, 2022

More on National

Kathmandu To Receive Malamchi Water From 27 April By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago
MECS ECO Workshop Stresses For e-Cooking In Nepal To Replace LPG By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Assam Rifle’s Director General Paid A Courtesy Call To COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Energy Minister Bhusal Meets Canadian And Austrian Ambassadors, Exchanged Views By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
EU AMBASSADORS Visit To Remote Nepal By A Correspondent 4 days, 10 hours ago
CHINESE FM’S VISIT Hiking Diplomacy By Keshab Poudel 4 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Airlines To Operate Direct Flight To Saudi Arabia From April 23 By Agencies Apr 16, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 3 New COVID-19 Case s By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6 New Cases And 44 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2022
Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Significance Of Hanuman Jayanti In Nepal And India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2022
Nepal Government Has Accepted USD 659 Millions In Grant Aid From The United States By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2022
India Confirms 949 New Covid-19 Cases And 6 Deaths By Agencies Apr 16, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75