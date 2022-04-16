JAAN Held 48th Anniversary

Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, attended 48th Annual Function of JAAN held by JICA Alumni Association of Nepal (JAAN) in Kathmandu with the presence of Dr. Narayan Khadka, Minister for Foreign Affairs, as special guest, and Okubo Akimitsu, Chief Representative for JICA Nepal Office.

Nepal and Japan have been enjoying close bilateral relationship based on a longstanding and deep mutual friendship and cooperation, which has been made possible by the history of people-to-people exchanges.

In this long history, “Japan-Student & Trainee Alumni Club” was established in 1973. Following the opening of JICA Nepal Office in Kathmandu, it was re-organized into JAAN by Nepali trainees and students who obtained various trainings and academic education under JICA programs in Japan.

Currently, many JAAN members have been appointed at the level of Secretaries and Directors in the Government of Nepal. On the occasion, Ambassador Kikuta congratulated Dr. Ram Chandra Bhusal, President of the JAAN and all the JAAN members for the success of this ceremony.

He also stated that Minister Khadka’s presence at the function was the best proof of the long-standing friendship between Nepal and Japan, and said “I am confident that JAAN will play a significant role in the post COVID-19 socio-economic development of Nepal.

As shown by the presence of Okubo today, JICA represents Japan’s development cooperation policy, i.e., ‘Human resources development is the foundation of nation building.’ JAAN is the embodiment of Japan’s development philosophy in Nepal. “ “I believe that JAAN, as a bridge of the friendship and expertise sharing between Nepal and Japan, will continue to play an important role in the field of human resources development and exchange between the two countries,” Ambassador Kikuta added.