Candidates To File Nominations For Local Level From Today

April 24, 2022, 8:19 a.m.

Nomination filing for the local elections has started from today. According to the election schedule, parties will register the nomination in the respective election offices claiming candidacy for next two days on April 24 and 25, then it will publish the list of the candidates.

After that, it will provide some time to file a complaint against the candidates and decide on the complaints. Similarly, the commission stated that there is a program to publish the list of nominated candidates on April 30, withdraw the name of the candidate on April 29 and publish the final list of candidates and allot election symbols to the candidates on April 30.

Addressing a press conference organized in the commission, Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya expressed confidence that there would be no clash between the parties as the nomination of candidates on April 28 and 29 would be as per the provisions of the Registration Act. He informed that the teams had reached the respective places with all the election materials within this week.

