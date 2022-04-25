Kathmandu District Confirms 17 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3642 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 17 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 17 infections, all are reported in Kathmandu district.

With 19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,762.