Threat To Shut Down Industries Is Inappropriate: Finance Secretary Marasini

Threat To Shut Down Industries Is Inappropriate: Finance Secretary Marasini

April 26, 2022, 8:54 a.m.

Finance Secretary Madhu Kumar Marasini expressed dissatisfaction over private sector's warning at times to shut down the industries and businesses, and hand over the keys to the government reports The Rising Nepal.

"When there is a small challenge, private sector entrepreneurs announce to shut down their industrial establishments and businesses, this will not help. Government is not there to manage their business," he said while speaking at a programme organized by Management Association of Nepal (MAN) to offer suggestions for the budget of the next fiscal year 2022/23.

According to Marasini, private sector orgnaisations should not engage in creating a cartel but hold dialogue with the government to formulate business-friendly policies.

"Private sector should take risk, government should only provide policy support. The private businesses must not try to get the government trying to support in every step and ask for incentives," he said.

Marasini maintained that the external sector pressure is created by the supply chain constraints created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war and increased production and transportation cost.

However, he said that foreign currency reserve is above pre-COVID time, there is no extreme volatility so we need not panic.

According to him, the government is going to introduce more austerity measures to further control imports.

"Meanwhile, number of Nepali workers going for foreign employment has been increasing in the recent months which will provide a foreign currency cushion in the coming months with increased remittance," he said. "However, we need to be watchful for the next 4-5 months, but there is not a crisis."

Marasini informed that the international development partners and multilateral donors have shown a great support to Nepal, and even the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has provided credit facility to it with less harsher conditions.

Stating that the private sector would be taken side by side in policy making, planning and business-environment creation, Marasini pledged continued government support for the revival of the sectors severely hit by the pandemic and still struggling to get back to normalcy.

He said that Nepal had higher share of capital allocation in total budget compared to India, Nepal has 23 per cent and India 19 per cent.

"We have the trend of scattering budget to the projects without proper preparedness which should be corrected," he said.

Based on the reporting in The Rising Nepal

Agencies

India Logs 2,541 Covi19 Cases On Monday, Delhi Alone Logs Over 1000 Cases
Apr 26, 2022
Twitter Accepted Elon Musk’s Offer
Apr 26, 2022
Macron Reelected As A President Of France, Gets 58.5% In Runoff
Apr 25, 2022
Blinken And Austin Visit Kyiv For Talks With Zelenskyy
Apr 25, 2022
India Record 2527 New Covid-19 Cases On Saturday
Apr 24, 2022

More on Economy

MD GHISING In A Rush By A Correspondent 21 hours, 31 minutes ago
Minister Bhusal Proposes COAS General Sharma To Increase Electricity In Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal Imported Petroleum Products Of Over Rs. 219 Billion, Followed By Rice Rs.50.7 Billion And Vehicles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Governor Adhikari Joins Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Energy Is Always The Area Of Priority Of BIMSTEC: Minister Bhusal By Agencies 5 days, 2 hours ago
ADB VP Meets Prime Minister Deuba, Reaffirms Partnership By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

China-Nepal Relationship Maintained Steady Growth By Hou Yanqi Apr 26, 2022
82,000 Candidates Filed Nominations For Local Level Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2022
India Logs 2,541 Covi19 Cases On Monday, Delhi Alone Logs Over 1000 Cases By Agencies Apr 26, 2022
Twitter Accepted Elon Musk’s Offer By Agencies Apr 26, 2022
Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1, Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2022
Sirjana Singh Registers Her Candidacy For The Post of Mayor Of KMC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75