COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6 New Cases And 17 Recoveries

With 6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,948.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1693 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 17 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1309 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours two are detected positive.

Currently, there are 190 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1is admitted to various institutional isolation while 189 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 17 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966785 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.