Kathmandu Valley Confirms 11 New Cases

May 11, 2022, 7:14 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3070 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 11 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 11 infections, Kathmandu district recorded 11.

With 18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,978.

