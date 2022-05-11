Kathmandu Valley Confirms 11 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3070 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 11 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 11 infections, Kathmandu district recorded 11.

With 18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,978.