Shivapuri National Park Clean Campaign Organized As A Part Of Europe Week 2022

Shivapuri National Park Clean Campaign Organized As A Part Of Europe Week 2022

May 15, 2022, 8:10 a.m.

European Union and Clean up Nepal jointly organized the Shivapuri National Park Clean-up campaign in the framework of Europe Week 2022. The campaign was organized to highlight littering and waste dumping as harmful practices.

Nona Dreprez, the European Union Ambassador to Nepal joined the Shivapuri Clean-up campaign taking part in actively collecting plastic bottles and other wastes lying in the park

One hundred and thirty individuals from different social organizations participated in Shivapuri Clean-up Campaign on 14 May,

IMG_20220514_123849.jpg

The participants started the campaign from the National Park entrance gate towards 3- hiking routes, Nagigumba, Bishnudwar and Shivapuri peak to collect 153 kg of waste. The volunteers also sensitized 165 National Park visitors to bring back their waste with them with the slogan “Take memories, leave nothing but footprints”.

The waste audit conducted after the collection showed15 kg of paper boxes, 23 kg of glass bottles, 40 kg of PET bottles and75 kg of plastic wrappers collected from the hiking routes.

Ambssador of EU to Nepal Nona Deprez tweets," What a beautiful closing of a successful Europe week 2022, filled with inspiring encounters. to all of you who participated in the Shivapuri Clean Up campaign today! #BeautifulNepal "Twitter

FSuqVHCVUAMWSta.jpg

FSuqVG9UcAI81MR.jpg

FSuqVG8UsAE7t1y.jpg

Photo courtesy Nona Deprez @EUAmbNepal Twitter

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Congress Is Leading In Vote Counting In Local Elections
May 15, 2022
Nepal’s Banks, Government Offices And Education Institutions To Go Two-day weekly off From Today
May 15, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini And Gandaki Province
May 15, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2 New Cases
May 14, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2 New Cases And 16 Recoveries
May 14, 2022

More on National

Nepali Congress Workers Attacked Independent Mayoral Candidate Deepak Raj Joshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Lhakpa Sherpa Sets Record Scaling Everest 10 Times By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Qatar Hands Over Liquid Medical Oxygen Tank To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Local Elections Held Peacefully With Some Sporadic Incidents Of Violence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Nepal And Sri Lanka Discuss Investment Opportunities In Hydropower Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Local Level Elections Today In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Congress Is Leading In Vote Counting In Local Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2022
Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Is New President Of UAE By Agencies May 15, 2022
Nepal’s Banks, Government Offices And Education Institutions To Go Two-day weekly off From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2022
Ukraine Forces Facing Tough Battles By Agencies May 15, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75