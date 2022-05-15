Shivapuri National Park Clean Campaign Organized As A Part Of Europe Week 2022

European Union and Clean up Nepal jointly organized the Shivapuri National Park Clean-up campaign in the framework of Europe Week 2022. The campaign was organized to highlight littering and waste dumping as harmful practices.

Nona Dreprez, the European Union Ambassador to Nepal joined the Shivapuri Clean-up campaign taking part in actively collecting plastic bottles and other wastes lying in the park

One hundred and thirty individuals from different social organizations participated in Shivapuri Clean-up Campaign on 14 May,

The participants started the campaign from the National Park entrance gate towards 3- hiking routes, Nagigumba, Bishnudwar and Shivapuri peak to collect 153 kg of waste. The volunteers also sensitized 165 National Park visitors to bring back their waste with them with the slogan “Take memories, leave nothing but footprints”.

The waste audit conducted after the collection showed15 kg of paper boxes, 23 kg of glass bottles, 40 kg of PET bottles and75 kg of plastic wrappers collected from the hiking routes.

Ambssador of EU to Nepal Nona Deprez tweets," What a beautiful closing of a successful Europe week 2022, filled with inspiring encounters. to all of you who participated in the Shivapuri Clean Up campaign today! #BeautifulNepal "Twitter

Photo courtesy Nona Deprez @EUAmbNepal Twitter