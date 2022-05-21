Kathmandu District Confirms 5 New Cases

Kathmandu District Confirms 5 New Cases

May 21, 2022, 5:20 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1819 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 5 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 5 infections, all 5 confirms in Kathmandu district.

With 11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,062.

